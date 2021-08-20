Atrium, Novant report new COVID clusters among staff, patients in Charlotte area

Charlotte Motor Speedway became the first major professional sports venue in North Carolina to open its gates for a mass vaccination site against COVID-19 on Friday, January 22, 2021. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Atrium Health and Novant Health are seeing additional COVID-19 clusters as the Charlotte region experiences a continuing surge from the highly contagious delta variant.

Mecklenburg County health officials detailed the outbreaks in a weekly coronavirus trends report, obtained by the Charlotte Observer, on Friday morning.

It detailed at least 88 cases, mostly involving hospital staff, at the Charlotte region’s two main hospital systems.

These outbreaks, as of Wednesday, include:

▪ Atrium Health, nursing unit at Levine Children’s Hospital: Nine cases among staff

▪ Atrium Health, respiratory therapy department at Levine Children’s Hospital: One case among staff

▪ Atrium Pineville, non-maternity unit: 38 cases among staff

▪ Atrium Pineville, maternity unit: 14 cases among staff and seven cases among patients

▪ Novant Matthews Medical Center, emergency department: 13 cases among staff

▪ Novant Matthews Medical Center, safety officers: Six cases among staff

Due to reporting discrepancies between the state and county health department, the true infection total could be higher.

Vaccines required for hospital workers

Atrium Health had previously reported a coronavirus cluster at Atrium Health Pineville last week.

At the time, 50 health care workers had tested positive for COVID-19, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services told the Observer last Thursday.

N.C. DHHS spokeswoman Bailey Pennington said 35 of those employees were vaccinated. Nine patients had also tested positive so far. The numbers are evolving as contact tracing remains underway.

Both hospital systems have issued a vaccine requirement for employees.

Atrium Health will require all workers — including remote workers, physicians, medical residents, faculty, fellows, trainees, contractors, medical staff, students, temporary workers and volunteer staff — to get vaccinated or have an approved medical or religious exemption by Oct. 31.

And Novant Health will require the same for all of its employees, contractors, vendors and students by Sept. 15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.