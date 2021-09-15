Some Mecklenburg County employees suspended for not complying with COVID testing rule

Mecklenburg County has begun suspending unvaccinated government workers who failed to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test.

George Dunlap, chairman of the county commissioners, told the Observer Wednesday that suspensions started Tuesday. It was not immediately clear how many employees didn’t comply with Mecklenburg’s new workplace policy or how many were suspended.

All Mecklenburg County Public Health employees are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

County Manager Dena Diorio stopped short of mandating vaccinations for other government workers, although she did impose a weekly COVID testing requirement for people who chose not to get immunized. Nearly 70% of the county’s nearly 5,200 full-time employees are fully vaccinated, county officials said last week.

“Unvaccinated Mecklenburg County employees who have not submitted a negative COVID-19 test in the last seven days will receive suspension notices starting today, and will remain on unpaid suspension until proof of a vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is confirmed,” county spokeswoman Tammy Thompson said in a statement Wednesday.

Dunlap said Mecklenburg is still vetting whether all employee suspensions are warranted. There are likely some employees who did not submit their information properly but did get tested for the virus, Dunlap said.

“If they are officially suspended, they have to comply with the rule, which they means they need to submit the (COVID-19 test) information on a weekly basis,” Dunlap said.

The action offers the clearest picture to date of what Mecklenburg’s disciplinary process entails. Officials had not disclosed punishments when they announced vaccine and testing rules.

While the county previously provided a breakdown of vaccination rates by department, similar information was not released Wednesday for suspension notices.

It’s unclear which type of county employees, including those with management positions or more interactions with the public, are now suspended.

Vaccine incentives

Diorio had announced the coronavirus regulations for employees in early August, amid a crush of new infections spurred by the highly contagious delta variant. The goal is “to meet the highest standard of COVID-19 prevention possible,” Thompson said Wednesday.

Mecklenburg has enacted stricter coronavirus protocols for employees than the city of Charlotte.

City Manager Marcus Jones has not announced a weekly testing requirement yet. But he signaled he would consider a vaccination mandate this fall, depending on how many employees remain unprotected.

Charlotte government workers can get a $250 reward if they are vaccinated by the end of the month. If the workforce hits a vaccination rate of 75%, all immunized employees will get another $250.

Some 62% of nearly 8,000 Charlotte government employees are at least partially vaccinated, the city said earlier this month.

Mecklenburg has not relied on similar vaccine incentives for workers.

COVID trends

Some of Mecklenburg’s coronavirus trends, including hospitalizations and the rate of positive tests, showed some improvement in the past week — despite remaining extremely elevated compared to this time last year.

On average, Mecklenburg is logging 560 new infections daily, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. At this point in June, the daily average was 42 new cases.

Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris has said that coronavirus cases will likely climb due to Labor Day gatherings and the return of in-person learning, plus upcoming fall and winter holidays.

As of Wednesday morning, 59% of Mecklenburg County residents are at least partially vaccinated, according to N.C. DHHS. Statewide, 56% of North Carolinians have received their first shot.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 2:40 PM.