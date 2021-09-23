COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Sept. 23

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 100 additional deaths reported

At least 1,356,985 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 15,941 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 6,288 new COVID-19 cases, up from 4,381 the day before.

One hundred thirty additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday. State health officials don’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

At least 3,400 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19, including 909 adult patients who are being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

On Monday, the latest date with available information, 11.4% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 68% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 63% have been fully vaccinated. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Duke, UNC health workers miss vaccine deadline

A few hundred employees in the UNC Health system missed the deadline to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or get an approved exemption, meaning part of their annual bonuses are now lost.

Duke Health said “fewer than 200” of its workers are on unpaid leave after missing the deadline. They have until Tuesday to comply, The News & Observer reported.

UNC employees who missed the deadline are on probation and have until Nov. 2 to comply. Anyone who doesn’t get a vaccine or waiver by Nov. 2 will be terminated.

County official scolds school board over quarantine decision

Union County school board Chairperson Melissa Merrell said Monday the state planned to issue an order of abatement if the board reinstate quarantine requirements for students exposed to COVID-19.

“They would come in and take over our Union County Public School properties,” Merrell said Monday during a Board of County Commissioners meeting.

The school board has since voted to revise its previous order to allow for a shortened quarantine period. But several county commissioners remain concerned, with three of the five refusing to give the school board a vote of confidence Monday, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Board of Commissioners Chairman Richard Helms said he supports leaving masks optional in schools but wasn’t in favor of “throwing caution to the wind.”

“It’s kind of like playing Russian roulette with our children,” he said. “And that I’m totally against.”

Wake suspends summer learning program

Wake County Schools decided to suspend its summer learning program, citing staffing shortages.

Officials announced the program will be put on “pause” for the rest of the fall semester, even though year-round and modified-calendar students aren’t finished, The News & Observer reported. The decision has left students in need of extra learning in the lurch, as well as cost teachers thousands of dollars in extra income.

Kat Noland, a teacher at Laurel Park Elementary School in Apex, told The News & Observer that parents, teachers and staff were “completely blindsided.”

“If we would have been asked, we would have told you our students who need it most benefited greatly from the first two weeks of camp and we would have helped to find creative solutions to ensure the program continued,” Noland said.

Should you get a flu shot with your COVID booster?

The start of flu season coincides with the FDA’s endorsement of COVID-19 booster shots, prompting concerns from people about taking both.

But Dr. Anita Skariah, UNC Health internist and pediatrician, said the flu shot and COVID vaccine are both necessary and safe to get around the same time, The News & Observer reported.

“In the past, the CDC had recommended waiting 14 days between COVID vaccines and any other vaccines, but now they feel this is unnecessary based on the evidence,” Skariah said.

She did say, however, that people might want to space them out if they’re worried about side effects.

“You may experience mild side effects from each of the vaccines, so if you wanted to separate the two vaccines by two weeks, that would also be reasonable,” she said.

NC company offering workers chance to win car as vaccine incentive

A North Carolina company is giving its workers the chance to win a Tesla car in an effort to persuade workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Cree, a technology company in Durham, said it’s also offering electronics and jewelry as prizes in the incentive, which runs through Dec. 15, The News & Observer reported Wednesday.

“We’re trying to encourage people to make a decision to go ahead and get the vaccine,” said Gregg Lowe, CEO of Cree, which will be known as Wolfspeed starting in October. “That decision is up to them, but we’re trying to encourage them.”