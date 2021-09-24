Mecklenburg County plans to expand access to COVID booster shots. Here’s what to know

Mecklenburg County Public Health will be ready to offer third doses of the Pfizer vaccine to eligible people starting Monday at all public health vaccine sites, health director Gibbie Harris said in a statement Friday.

The county is waiting on additional guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and from the state Department of Health and Human Services, Harris said.

This week, the U.S Food and Drug Administration scientific advisory committee and the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended a booster shot for people who have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and are age 65 or older, or are at high risk of severe disease.

And CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky overruled the advisory committee to recommend frontline workers ages 18 to 64 also get the Pfizer booster shot.

Harris did not immediately say if the county will provide booster shots to frontline workers, adding: “We are awaiting more clinical guidance and will put that information out as soon as possible.”

The county had already started providing third doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to people with moderate to severe immunocompromising conditions.

Where to get a Pfizer booster shot

Here’s where you can get a booster shot through Mecklenburg County Public Health:

Northwest Health Department, 2845 Beatties Ford Road

Southeast Health Department, 249 Billingsley Road

Valerie C. Woodard Center - Community Resource Center, 3205 Freedom Drive

StarMed Healthcare - Tuckaseegee, 4001 Tuckaseegee Road

StarMed Healthcare - Eastland, 5344 Central Ave.

StarMed Healthcare - Bojangles Coliseum, 2700 East Independence Blvd.

For more information on community clinics and events, visit the Mecklenburg County website.

This is a developing story