Young child in Charlotte dies after battle with COVID

The first case of COVID-19 in North Carolina was reported March 3, 2020.

An elementary-aged child has died after a battle with COVID-19, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed to The Charlotte Observer on Thursday. CMS officials also confirmed the student attended Stoney Creek Elementary.

Mecklenburg County Public Health told WBTV the death was reported to the department last week.

No other details have been released about the child.

County health officials said there have been two pediatric deaths in 2021. More than 1,150 residents in Mecklenburg have died from COVID since last March. The majority were adults over age 60.

As the Observer reported Monday, recent reports from CMS and other area public school systems has shown a modest improvement in COVID infections affecting students and staff recently. That comes after an initial and expected increase of positive cases coinciding with the return of school in August.

At Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the number of new cases among students and staff jumped in mid-September but fell slightly this past week, district data show.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 4:51 PM.