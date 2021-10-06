Charlotte will now require COVID vaccines for all new city government workers

All new Charlotte city government hires will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, city officials told employees in an email Wednesday.

Roughly 70% of Charlotte government employees are now at least partially vaccinated as of Wednesday. That rate means vaccinated city employees will likely miss out on an additional $250 offered by city leaders if employees could hit a 75% vaccination threshold by Sept. 30.

There are approximately 7,740 workers for the city.

Vaccinated employees will still get $250 just for getting the coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 30, but vaccinated employees could have gotten up to $500 in total if they had hit that 75% threshold.

Employees who are partially vaccinated must get their second shot by Nov. 19 to get the initial $250 reward.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There’s still one more chance for employees to push for the additional $250, city spokesman Cory Burkath told the Observer.

Roughly 70% of Charlotte government employees are now at least partially vaccinated. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Nov. 19 deadline for the second shot means that employees could still get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and upload proof of vaccination to reach the 75% threshold. At least 360 more employees would need to do that to reach the 75% vaccination rate.

The financial incentives will be paid out to employees by the end of the year, Burkath said.

Rules for city workers

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

For the first time, Charlotte officials outlined requirements for the COVID-19 vaccines, in an email to employees Wednesday evening.

The vaccines are not required for existing employees but will be require for any new hires, the city said in the email.

And employees (new and existing) must be vaccinated to be eligible for a Wellness Incentive program, part of the city’s benefits plan. The program provides a financial reward to eligible employees and spouses through an annual medical premium savings or city contribution, according to the city.

Mecklenburg County government has gone a step further than the city, requiring proof of vaccination or weekly testing for all employees.

As of last week, Mecklenburg County had fired 16 employees — including five full-time workers — for noncompliance with its COVID-19 protocols.

Unvaccinated employees who do not provide proof of testing each week are put on immediate unpaid suspension. And any employee who is noncompliant for two consecutive weeks will be dismissed, the county has said.