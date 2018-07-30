Teen falls 20 to 30 feet at NC park known for its spectacular cliffs. He survived.

A teenager survived a fall of 20 to 30 feet at a popular North Carolina park known for its spectacular cliffs.

The teen fell at the Upper Cascades at Hanging Rock State Park in Stokes County on Sunday afternoon, Fox-affiliate WGHP in High Point reported.

An ambulance took the teen to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, the station reported.

The teen was “conscious and responsive,” a park ranger told Greensboro CBS-TV affiliate WFMY.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A nurse happened to be nearby and tended to the teen, who had a head injury, WFMY reported.

The park is known for its “picturesque cascades and waterfalls, high rock cliffs, spectacular views and a mountain cave,” according to the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation website.

In March 2017, 17-year-old Jason Messer of Stokesdale died a month after falling at least 50 feet at the park, the Greensboro News and Record reported at the time.