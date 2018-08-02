Flash flood watch in effect for Charlotte, mountains through Friday morning

A flash flood watch is in effect through Friday morning for Charlotte and western North Carolina, but heavy rain could continue in spots through Sunday afternoon.
A low-pressure system stretching from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast will ship moisture across the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia through Friday, the National Weather Service said. The threat of flash flooding rises as the ground becomes saturated and stream levels increase, especially when downpours repeatedly hit the same areas.
The weather service says Charlotte has a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, increasing to a 70 percent chance Thursday night and Friday.
Charlotte is expected to get a total of about 1.2 inches of rain from Thursday morning until Friday night. The mountains will see up to 2.4 inches.
The rain will add to the nearly 6 inches of rain that fell on Charlotte in July, 2.3 inches more than normal for the month.
The weekend is likelier to be dry, with a 30 percent chance of rain in Charlotte on both Saturday and Sunday.
Observer news partner WBTV reported that heavy rainfall Wednesday night delayed inbound flights to Charlotte’s airport, caused delays on the Lynx Blue line and left standing water on Interstate 77. Duke Energy reported 106 power outages in Mecklenburg County on Thursday morning and 577 outages in Rowan County.
