A car ran into the front yard of a home near NoDa, police say. The driver is dead.

A man died early Sunday morning in Charlotte after his Ford Mustang ran into a tractor-trailer on The Plaza, a few blocks from East Sugar Creek Road.
Richard Andrew Brandon Cox, 30, was driving on the Plaza around 1 a.m. when his Mustang hit the truck, kept moving and drove into the front yard of a home on The Plaza, where it hit a tree and a parked car, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Cox was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police believe he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The tractor-trailer driver stayed at the scene and was interviewed by detectives. Police determined he was sober at the time of the crash.
