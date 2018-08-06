NASCAR chairman Brian France charged with DWI in the Hamptons

NASCAR chairman Brian France has been charged in Sag Harbor, N.Y., with aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
France, 56, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, Sag Harbor police said in a press release. He was held overnight and arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Monday, where he was released on his own recognizance.
“Mr. France was observed operating a 2017 Lexus northbound on Main Street failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign,” the news release says. “Upon traffic stop, it was determined that Mr. France was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition. Upon search of his person due to a lawful arrest Mr. France was in possession of oxycodone pills.”
TMZ reported that tests showed that France had more than twice the legal amount of alcohol in his bloodstream.
France became chairman and CEO of NASCAR in 2003, a position that makes him one of the most powerful figures in sports.
“We are aware of an incident that occurred last night and are in the process of gathering information,” NASCAR said in a brief statement Monday. “We take this as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts.”
Staff writer Brendan Marks contributed.
