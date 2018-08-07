Mecklenburg County sheriff mimics John Travolta in ‘Grease’ in lip-sync challenge video

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office went for a throwback with their “Lip Sync Challenge” video, which featured members of the department dancing to songs from “Grease.”
The video comes three weeks after the staff of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department danced to a Justin Timberlake song in their own video.
Law enforcement departments across the country have been participating in the challenge since June, when a Texas sheriff’s office posted a video of a deputy’s lip-sync performance, according to several major news outlets.
Sheriff Irwin Carmichael played a big role in his department’s video, throwing on a leather jacket and sunglasses during a skit at the beginning and eventually completing a somersault inside the Mecklenburg County Jail during “We Go Together.”
The video was edited to make it look like Carmichael slides out from under a sheriff’s department car, just like John Travolta does in “Greased Lightning.”
Several scenes were set in the jail, where staff members played limbo with a pair of batons inside and performed the can-can with Carmichael out front. Staffers also danced in a jail bus, on scooters and in cars.
The video featured cameos from former NFL player Jeff Reed, who was part of two Super Bowl teams with the Pittsburg Steelers, and Carmichael’s wife, Ronda.
At the end of the 1978 movie version of “Grease,” Danny and Sandy drive off into the sky while their classmates dance and wave to them.
Carmichael and his wife copied the scene, minus the aerial lift.
