Video: Here’s why a bunch of adorable kittens were in Charlotte’s airport today

Hundreds of passengers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport were greeted by kittens Wednesday in celebration of International Cat Day.
The airport hosted its first Kitten Cuddle in an effort to teach travelers about the importance of adoption.
Ten kittens from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control were on hand for travelers to cuddle.
The event led to at least one adoption, said Melissa Knicely, spokesperson with CMPD Animal Care & Control. If you are interested in adopting a cat in Charlotte soon, Knicely said there are plenty of kittens at the animal shelter’s kitten nursery that will be available within the next month.
LaVendrick Smith: @LaVendrickS
