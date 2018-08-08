Sudden storm tosses 26 boaters overboard as they were learning to sail on Lake Norman

Emergency crews rescued 26 boaters who were learning to sail on Lake Norman when a severe storm tossed them overboard.
“All 26 members of the Sailing school/club are accounted for, no injuries,” the Huntersville Fire Department tweeted at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday.
Five or six boats overturned, “tossing people into the water,” the department tweeted at about 6:45 p.m. “Currently we’re removing people from the water.”
Cornelius firefighters and police helped rescue the boaters, the Huntersville Fire Department tweeted.
Firefighters from Huntersville Station 2 responded to “boaters in distress” near Blythe Landing, the Huntersville Fire Department tweeted at 6:21 p.m.
Blythe Landing is a popular public boat launch off N.C. 73 on the southern end of the lake.
Comments