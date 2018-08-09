CMPD officer under investigation for parking cop car in a handicapped spot, police say

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer is being investigated after her marked patrol car was parked in a handicapped spot at a South End apartment building, police said Thursday.
The car was spotted Thursday morning inside a locked, residents-only parking deck at Post South End on South Boulevard, just south of uptown. It was parked haphazardly in the spot and a white-striped crossing area.
A resident of the apartment complex, Josh Morgan, told the Observer he first saw the car around 7:30 a.m., as he drove out of the parking deck to run an errand.
When it was still there 45 minutes later, he took a photo and a video and contacted the police department on Instagram.
After getting the Instagram message, police reached out to the officer to make sure the car was no longer parked in the spot, CMPD spokeswoman Melissa Treadaway said.
“It is never OK for a police officer to park in a handicap parking space,” Treadaway wrote in an email.
She said the officer’s supervisor is investigating what happened.
The officer’s name has not been released, but Treadaway said she works with CMPD’s Electronic Monitoring Unit.
