Jellyfish sting hundreds of people over 2 days on popular SC beaches, officials say

Jellyfish stung more than 300 people off South Carolina beaches area over the weekend, reported WCIV and other news outlets.
The stings were largely in the Charleston area, at Isle of Palms County Park, Beachwalker Park on Kiawah Island and Folly Beach Pier, according to the Charleston Post and Courier.
In two cases, victims said they were stung by Portuguese man-of-wars and a third case involved a possible stingray sting, the newspaper reported.
Most of the stings -- at least 265 -- happened on Saturday afternoon, lifeguards told TV station WCBD.
TV station WFYY reported weather conditions, including coastal winds, are to blame for a seasonal jump in jellyfish stings in August. Up to 20 stings a day are common this time of year off South Carolina beaches, the station reported.
Common or not, WCVI reported the rash of stings caused a drop in swimmers on Sunday. There were additional jellyfish stings reported Sunday, the station said, but a total was not given.
Reports of the 300-plus stings quickly spread on social media, with people claiming they witnessed stings on Folly Beach, the Isle of Palms and Cherry Grove. Some even posted photos of bumps and redness they blamed on jellyfish.
“My family and I were four of the 300,” posted Joy Gibson on Facebook. “Chance you take when you get in the ocean! Saturday was a crazy day for jellyfish.”
“All my kids got stung...last week,” posted Tiffany Garrett of Lexington, North Carolina. She told the Charlotte Observer her three daughters and one son were stung over two days at Surfside Beach.
“My daughter got stung on her face and neck last Saturday at Sullivan’s (Island), wrote Elizabeth Chellis Mills of Summerville, S.C.
“We saw a few really big ones beached over weekend at Tybee Island. Don’t know count though,” posted Brittney Duncan.
Comments