New info reveals NC woman may be the oldest living person in the US

Hester Ford was born in 1905 in Lancaster County, South Carolina. The youngest daughter of a farmer, she grew up learning the value of family and hard work.
She raised 12 children with her husband in Charlotte. She has 58 grandchildren and more than 120 great-great grandchildren. Altogether, more than 300 people descend from a woman who will turn 113-years-old on Wednesday, Aug. 15.
But while researching her exact year of birth with her family, we came across census data that might indicate Ford, who was born Hester McCardell, might have actually been born in 1904, making her 114-years-old.
When Ford was born, birth records weren’t officially recorded. But a census recording from April 28, 1910, lists Hester as 5, meaning she could have been born in 1904.
If this information is correct, Ford would become the oldest living person in the United States. She’s already ranked at number four.
But either way, her family members say they’re blessed beyond measure to still have such an important an influential woman in their lives.
Ford still walks and eats on her own. But she is hearing impaired and suffers from age-related memory loss, making conversation sometimes difficult.
But Ford’s faith is what she attributes for her longevity. In fact, without missing a beat, she can recite Psalm 23 just like she learned it yesterday.
Whether it be 113 or 114, we wish Ms. Hester Ford a very Happy Birthday!
