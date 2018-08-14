Body recovered from Lake Norman near popular seafood restaurant

Divers on Tuesday recovered a body from Lake Norman, near a popular seafood restaurant in Mooresville, North Carolina.
The body was found off Williamson Road near the Eddie’s on Lake Norman restaurant, video from TV stations at the scene showed.
A 911 caller had earlier reported a person in distress in the water, Observer news partner WBTV reported.
Emergency personnel staged on shore near where three Christian crosses have stood for years, WBTV footage shows.
Iredell County sheriff’s investigators found an “unattended vehicle” nearby and were trying to identify the owner, WSOC-TV reported.
The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted that its divers assisted at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
