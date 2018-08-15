A caller reported seeing a person in distress in Lake Norman. Then police found a body.

A person’s body was found during a search on Lake Norman that began when someone reported seeing a person in distress in the water Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened near the bridge on the 600 block of Williamson Road in Mooresville. Early in the day, a caller told dispatchers they saw a “person in the water having difficulties,” according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the scene and found an unoccupied vehicle, but could not locate the owner. Boat and drone patrols then began searching the waters.
Just before 7:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a body had been found.
The victim’s name or a possible reason they were in the water has not been released.
No further details have been made available.
