Charlotte nightclub employee shot, dozens detained in fight at concert

A Charlotte nightclub employee was shot following an altercation with a performer’s group Sunday night.
It happened around 1:49 a.m. inside the World Nightclub, located in the 900 block of NC Music Factory Boulevard.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say at least one member of a performer’s group was attempting to drink from a liquor bottle, which is against state law. When club employees attempted to stop the person from drinking, a fight broke out and a club employee was shot, police say.
Medic took the man to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with minor injuries.
A large group of people got into an additional altercation in the parking lot.
Police detained several people but have not said whether those people will be charged. No names were released.
