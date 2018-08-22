Where are North Carolina’s Confederate monuments? Here’s a map.

More than 95 monuments honoring the Confederacy dot North Carolina, according to state records.
In all, the state is home to some 120 Civil War monuments – some paying tribute to specific army units or battles, others praising women of the Confederacy. About 10 honor Union states.
Most of the monuments were dedicated between 1900 and 1925, data show. The most recent statue sits on private property in Johnson County. It was dedicated in 2010 and honors Confederate General Joseph Johnston.
Johnston led the Army of Northern Virginia before being wounded in 1862 and replaced by General Robert E. Lee.
Search North Carolina’s Civil War monuments using the map below.
