‘A giant pig’ stood in front of rush hour traffic on SC interstate — and didn’t move

Rush hour traffic in Charleston was snarled early Thursday when “a giant pig” suddenly appeared standing on the interstate, as TV station WCSC first reported.
One motorist posted on Facebook that the pig was heard “screaming.”
“We actually saw it a couple of minutes ago,” WCSC anchor Abbey O’Brien told audiences on air. “It is, in fact, a giant pig out there.”
Video posted on Twitter by the station showed the hog standing amid a cluster of trucks and emergency personnel.
And yes, it was big.
S.C. Highway Patrol spokesman Matthew Southern said the pig might have fallen from a truck just before 7 a.m., reported The Charleston Post & Courier.
The Charleston Animal Society sent staff to help catch the animal, the newspaper said, and the society later posted photos on Facebook of it being treated for injuries. “It looks she suffered road rash when she fell,” said the post.
The society has named the hog Babe.
Concern about the pig’s fate emerged almost immediately on social media, with some noting trucks typically transport hogs for slaughter. A few suggested taking Babe to a pig sanctuary.
Barbara Acampora-Wilson said in a Facebook post that she was one of the motorists who passed the scene that morning.
“You could hear the poor thing screaming. She was so scared!” Acampora-Wilson wrote. “Please find her a good home and not back to the owner if the initial intent was for her to become bacon. This is her second chance!”
Within an hour, Rachel Anne of Johns Island near Charleston was offering to adopt the pig from the animal society. “I rescued a pig last year and have been looking for a friend for her,” she said.
