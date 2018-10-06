Krispy Kreme prompts ‘madness’ in Ireland after NC-based chain opens store near Dublin

Krispy Kreme, the NC-based doughnut chain, prompted “madness” in the form of long lines, car backups, beeping horns and upset neighbors when it opened a store in a suburb of Dublin, Ireland.
Krispy Kreme Ireland opened the store in Blanchardstown on Sept. 26 — its first location in the country, according to a company tweet the next day.
“Such a fun & exciting day meeting the lovely people of Dublin,” Krispy Kreme Ireland said in the Sept. 27 tweet. “We’re open 7 days a week with a 24/7 drive thru, so why not stop by and say hi sometime, we can’t wait to meet you!”
The chain soon found itself with a heckuva lot of traffic and noise issues, according to a series of tweets by the chain and photos and video posted online by Ireland news outlets.
Four days later, on Tuesday, Oct. 2, the chain chain tweeted that it was asking drivers to stop honking their horns as they waited in the late-night backups for service at the store’s drive-thru window.
Krispy Kreme also tweeted an apology to the neighborhood and said it was putting up signs asking drivers to lay off their horns.
In yet another tweet, the chain said: “We anticipated a warm welcome for Krispy Kreme in Ireland and have long wanted to open a store here, but the response has been way ahead of our most optimistic expectations so thank you for your patience.
“... Krispy Kreme madness in Blanchardstown,” read part of the headline for a story Thursday on DublinLive.ie.
The long lines continued this week.
“Even at 11 am a line of cars snakes through the car park,” Deirdre Falvey reported Friday for the Irish Times. “It has been reorganised with temporary metal barriers, creating a queueing system similar to that of a theme park, or airport. And there are many more cars than this in the evenings.”
Social media users wondered about the sanity of the drivers who waited for hours for a doughnut.
“I want all the people driving to Blanchardstown for donuts to take a long hard look at themselves and then get in the sea,” an unforgiving Dubliner tweeted.
Other Ireland residents found it hilarious.
“im laughing so hard over that incident in krispy kreme in blanchardstown imagine getting this impatient over a donut shop ...” one posted.
Comments