Second lady Karen Pence is coming to Charlotte to campaign for congressional candidate

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

October 07, 2018 12:36 PM

Karen Pence, the second lady of the United States, will speak at a rally in uptown Charlotte Monday for Mark Harris, the Republican running for the 9th District congressional seat.

After her visit to Charlotte, Pence will take a three-day bus tour around the 9th District, with appearances in Fayetteville, Hope Mills, Monroe, Matthews and Indian Trail, according to a news release.

Pence is traveling with a group of women who support Harris, including the wives of three members of Congress, according to the news release.

In a poll released this week from the New York Times and Siena College, Harris had a five-point lead over Democrat Dan McCready. The margin of error was 5 percentage points.

A free ticket is required for the Charlotte rally, which is at 10 a.m. Monday in the UNC Charlotte Center City Campus Auditorium.

