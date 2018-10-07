Second lady Karen Pence is coming to Charlotte to campaign for congressional candidate

Karen Pence, the second lady of the United States, will speak at a rally in uptown Charlotte Monday for Mark Harris, the Republican running for the 9th District congressional seat.
After her visit to Charlotte, Pence will take a three-day bus tour around the 9th District, with appearances in Fayetteville, Hope Mills, Monroe, Matthews and Indian Trail, according to a news release.
Pence is traveling with a group of women who support Harris, including the wives of three members of Congress, according to the news release.
In a poll released this week from the New York Times and Siena College, Harris had a five-point lead over Democrat Dan McCready. The margin of error was 5 percentage points.
A free ticket is required for the Charlotte rally, which is at 10 a.m. Monday in the UNC Charlotte Center City Campus Auditorium.
Comments