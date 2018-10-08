Mecklenburg County websites are dark, but it’s not what you might suspect

Mecklenburg County’s websites are offline Monday morning after a software update went awry, a county spokesman said.
Hackers crippled the county’s computer system late last year, but county spokesman Danny Diehl said the dark screens Monday week have a benign cause. “There’s no hack attack,” Diehl said.
The county was working on an upgrade with Microsoft when the sites under www.mecknc.gov shut down, apparently Sunday afternoon, Diehl said. Third-party sites the county uses, such as for payment of property taxes, are still working, he said.
County manager Dena Diorio refused to pay the $23,000 in ransom hackers demanded last December to unfreeze the county’s computer systems.
In the county budget adopted in June, commissioners included $5.7 million in security upgrades and 11 new staff positions for the county’s information technology infrastructure.
