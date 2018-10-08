Mecklenburg County taxpayers weren’t able to pay their real estate and personal property taxes online or by phone last December after hackers crippled county computer systems. County websites were down again Monday, but not because of hackers.
Mecklenburg County taxpayers weren’t able to pay their real estate and personal property taxes online or by phone last December after hackers crippled county computer systems. County websites were down again Monday, but not because of hackers. File photo
Mecklenburg County taxpayers weren’t able to pay their real estate and personal property taxes online or by phone last December after hackers crippled county computer systems. County websites were down again Monday, but not because of hackers. File photo

Local

Mecklenburg County websites are dark, but it’s not what you might suspect

By Bruce Henderson

bhenderson@charlotteobserver.com

October 08, 2018 09:48 AM

Mecklenburg County’s websites are offline Monday morning after a software update went awry, a county spokesman said.

Hackers crippled the county’s computer system late last year, but county spokesman Danny Diehl said the dark screens Monday week have a benign cause. “There’s no hack attack,” Diehl said.

The county was working on an upgrade with Microsoft when the sites under www.mecknc.gov shut down, apparently Sunday afternoon, Diehl said. Third-party sites the county uses, such as for payment of property taxes, are still working, he said.

County manager Dena Diorio refused to pay the $23,000 in ransom hackers demanded last December to unfreeze the county’s computer systems.

In the county budget adopted in June, commissioners included $5.7 million in security upgrades and 11 new staff positions for the county’s information technology infrastructure.

Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051; @bhender

  Comments  