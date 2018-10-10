Opening night of Hamilton in uptown Charlotte

Opening night of the Broadway smash "Hamilton" in Charlotte. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical about Alexander Hamilton runs from Wednesday through Nov. 4, and is the biggest Broadway show to hit Charlotte.
Miracle Balsitis and Amanda Johnson talk about why it was important to remove a photo of their father, Lane Hurley, from a wall at Matthews United Methodist Church. Hurley was convicted of sexually abusing his niece.
Co-prosecutors Kristen Northrup and Jane Honeycutt react to the Kevin Olsen verdict Wednesday. The 23-year-old brother of Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was found innocent of three counts of 2nd degree rape, among other sexual assault charges.
Charlotte attorney David Rudolf discusses the Netflix docuseries "The Staircase," about the murder trial of Michael Peterson. Rudolf will be talking about his involvement with the production at McGlohon Theater Oct. 4.
These two otter pup sisters lost their mom when she was hit and killed by a car at the NC coast in April. They were recently released into the wild after being trained on basic survival skills at the North Carolina Zoo.
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and the Hornets team loaded boxes with goods for Hurricane Florence victims Friday at Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina as part of Hurricane Florence relief efforts