Opening night of Hamilton in uptown Charlotte

Opening night of the Broadway smash "Hamilton" in Charlotte. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical about Alexander Hamilton runs from Wednesday through Nov. 4, and is the biggest Broadway show to hit Charlotte.
Orphaned otter pups released into wild

These two otter pup sisters lost their mom when she was hit and killed by a car at the NC coast in April. They were recently released into the wild after being trained on basic survival skills at the North Carolina Zoo.

