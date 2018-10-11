Man killed in crash on Independence Boulevard

A 21-year-old Charlotte man was killed in an Oct. 4 crash on Independence Boulevard.
Demarcus Lamont Fleming was walking on the side of Independence Boulevard around 6:45 a.m. when he was hit by a Honda Pilot and killed, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
The Honda Pilot had drifted out of its travel lane and onto the side of the road, where it hit Fleming, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Honda driver and a passenger were not hurt, police said.
The crash happened before sunrise, and the 8900 block of Independence Boulevard was not well-lit, police said.
A candlelight service will be held for Fleming at 7 p.m. Saturday at Camp Greene Park.
