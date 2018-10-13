‘NO DEAL’ was made for NC pastor’s release from prison in Turkey, Trump says

President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday morning that “NO DEAL” was made to free North Carolina pastor Andrew Brunson from a prison in Turkey.

“I don’t make deals for hostages,” the president tweeted. “There was, however, great appreciation on behalf of the United States, which will lead to good, perhaps great, relations between the United States & Turkey!”

There was NO DEAL made with Turkey for the release and return of Pastor Andrew Brunson. I don’t make deals for hostages. There was, however, great appreciation on behalf of the United States, which will lead to good, perhaps great, relations between the United States & Turkey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2018

In a separate tweet Saturday morning, Trump said he is scheduled to meet with Brunson in the Oval Office at 2:30 p.m.

“It will be wonderful to see and meet him,” Trump tweeted. “He is a great Christian who has been through such a tough experience.

“I would like to thank @RT_Erdogan for his help!” Trump tweeted, referring to Turkey’s president, Recep Erdoğan.

Pastor Andrew Brunson, released by Turkey, will be with me in the Oval Office at 2:30 P.M. (this afternoon). It will be wonderful to see and meet him. He is a great Christian who has been through such a tough experience. I would like to thank President @RT_Erdogan for his help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2018

Later Saturday morning, Erdoğan tweeted that he looks forward to continued cooperation between the countries against terrorist organizations.

Sayın Başkan @realDonaldTrump, her zaman vurguladığım gibi Türk yargısı kararını bağımsız bir şekilde verdi. Umuyorum ki ABD ve Türkiye iki müttefike yakışır biçimde iş birliğine devam eder. PKK, DEAŞ ve FETÖ başta olmak üzere terör örgütlerine karşı ortak bir mücadele yürütür. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RT_Erdogan) October 13, 2018

After Brunson’s release on Friday, evangelist Franklin Graham thanked God in a Facebook post that has drawn 186,000 likes, 57,000 shares and 14,000 comments. “This is an answer to prayer,” Graham posted. “I know that his family and friends here in North Carolina are anxious to welcome him home. Our thanks to President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for their hard work on this issue—it wouldn’t have happened without them.”

The 50-year-old Brunson is from Black Mountain and has lived and preached in Turkey for decades.





Turkey’s government held him for more than two years on what the American Center for Law and Justice called “false and ridiculous” terrorism charges, The Charlotte Observer reported in an article published Dec. 16, 2016.

Brunson started the Izmir Resurrection Church in western Turkey. He was arrested in October 2016, months after a failed coup attempt in the country.





The U.S. imposed sanctions on Turkey in August due to the dispute over Brunson.