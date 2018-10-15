Thousands still without power in NC after Tropical Storm Michael

About 34,000 Duke Energy customers, most of them in central North Carolina, are without power Monday morning, four days after Tropical Storm Michael swept across the state.
Guilford County, which suffered heavy damage from the storm’s wind and rain, still has 13,000 customers with no power, Duke reported. Rockingham County had 8,000 outages, Caswell County 3,000 and Alamance and Randolph counties about 2,000 each.
North Carolina Emergency Management had reported about 500,000 outages statewide on Friday morning. Duke has said 1.1 million customers in the Carolinas were affected by the storm, with 554,000 without power at the peak of the storm Thursday.
Duke has said some repairs might take days. About 10,000 repair workers were on the ground, including crews brought in from Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas.
