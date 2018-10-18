SWAT team responds to person barricaded at Charlotte apartment complex

A SWAT situation is underway in southeast Charlotte, where a person is barricaded, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a tweet.
The incident started around 11 a.m. in the 7700 block of Krefeld Glen Drive off of Independence Boulevard, at the McAlpine Ridge Apartment complex across from a Volkswagon dealership.
Warrants were out for a subject, leading police to the location, officials say.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted about the incident just before 11:30 a.m., saying a person was barricaded.
