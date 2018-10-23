Elementary teacher kicked student, video shows. She lost her job but faces no charges

A South Carolina elementary school teacher who was fired after video showed her kicking a student will not be criminally charged, a police commander told The Charlotte Observer.
According to a police report, an officer with the Goose Creek Police Department reviewed in-school security cameras that the officer said showed teacher Tierra Walker “dragging” the student from the classroom “and then kicking his feet out of the door.”
An official with the Berkeley County School District first notified police about the incident, according to the police report. The report lists the type of incident as “assault and battery, 3rd degree.” The city of Goose Creek is about 18 miles northwest of Charleston.
The school district official told the responding officer that he obtained statements from other students who witnessed the incident.
The district official told the officer that the student who was removed from the room “was dumped out of a chair on to the floor due to being disruptive in class,” according to the police report. The teacher “then kicked (the student’s) leg out of the door way before slamming the door closed and locking it,” the district official told the officer, the police report says.
The student’s mother told the officer that her son told her “he was not listening in class and making animal noises in class” when he was then dragged from the room, according to the police report.
Walker “is no longer employed by Berkeley County schools,” TV station WCIV reported.
Police have ended their investigation and decided against filing charges, Major John Grainger, Goose Creek assistant police chief, told The Charlotte Observer in an email. Grainger did not elaborate.
The student’s mother told the police officer who investigated the case that she intends “to press charges on Walker,” according to the police incident report.
