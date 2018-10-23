Have questions about our Rae Carruth podcast series? We want to hear from you.

Last week, The Charlotte Observer and McClatchy Studios released a seven-part series on Rae Carruth, the former NFL player who spent 19 years in prison for conspiracy to murder his pregnant girlfriend, Cherica Adams.
It was a year-long investigation, but reporter Scott Fowler and visual journalist Jeff Siner have been covering Carruth for more than two decades.
They will be doing a live Q&A on Facebook on Wednesday to talk about the project, and we want to hear from you beforehand.
What questions do you have for them?
Want more information on a specific part of the series? Have a question about how the project was put together? Curious about what it’s like to cover a person for more than two decades?
Let us know through the form below, and we might ask the question during the live Q&A, which starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Observer’s Facebook page.
