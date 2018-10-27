Police identify teen hit and killed on East Independence

Police on Saturday identified the teenager hit and killed while crossing East Independence Boulevard in Charlotte Friday night.
Sierra Anitra Ratliff, 18, was crossing near Krefeld Drive when she “stepped into the path” of a westbound car shortly after 8:30 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release. She was then hit by three other cars, and was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic, according to police.
The first driver who hit Ratliff immediately stopped, “activated her emergency flashers and called 911 to report the crash,” CMPD’s news release said. “As she was speaking with 911, she was struck from the rear by a Ford Expedition.”
No one involved in vehicles was physically injured, police said.
Ratliff wore dark clothes and was crossing mid-block between side streets, according to police. “There were no marked crosswalks or pedestrian crossing signals in the area and the street is not well lit,” the police news release said.
Any witness is asked to call CMPD Detective Andrew Oberer at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
