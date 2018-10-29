One student shot at Butler High near Charlotte, reports CMS. A suspect in custody

Butler High School in Matthews is on lock down early Monday after a student was shot on campus inside one of the buildings, reports a Facebook post by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.
Another student was arrested as a suspect, reported the Matthews Police Department in a tweet.
“The single shooter has been apprehended and the weapon is in the possession of law enforcement,” said the CMS Facebook post.
“Law enforcement has advised that there is no further immediate danger at this time and initial investigation shows this to be an isolated incident.”
The wounded student has been taking to a hospital, the district said in a release.
The Matthews Police Department tweeted that the wounded student’s injuries “were unknown.”
“Butler High School families are being advised through phone calls,” said the post. “Law enforcement officers have secured the campus and an investigation by law enforcement continues.”
The school is located just outside Charlotte at 1810 Matthews-Mint Hill Road and WSOC was reporting live that angry parents were gathering outside the school.
Parents were alerted to the incident via a call issued by CMS.
No one, including parents, is being allowed on to the Butler High campus until police have lifted the lock down, CMS officials said in the post.
Charlotte TV station WSOC is reporting streets surrounding the school have been backed up with traffic as parents drive to the school to check on their children.
WSOC reports the school has about 2,000 students, and the shooting occurred about 7:15 a.m. after the first bell of the morning.
Matthews Police were reporting the shooting is believed to be an “isolated incident.
Comments