‘Suspicious package’ that started uptown Charlotte bomb scare was a Journey cassette

The suspicious package that forced Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to close a block of uptown on Tuesday turned out to be a Journey cassette tape, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
It’s not clear which Journey album created the scare, which prompted some companies to evacuate their buildings.
The 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was closed for more than an hour as police investigated the “small manila envelope handwritten and addressed from out of state to Duke Energy,” reported WBTV.
The envelope was discovered at 6:12 a.m., at the Duke Energy building at 400 South Tryon Street, police said in a press release.
“An employee found a small package that appeared suspicious,” said a police statement. “As a precaution, pedestrian and vehicular traffic were restricted.”
Investigators used canine and bomb units at the scene, said a police release.
Duke Energy sent out an email shortly after 8 a.m. saying the company follows a “strict protocol” in such cases, starting with calling 911.
Police are seeking “additional information concerning this incident,” and have asked tipsters to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
WSOC reported some buildings surrounding the investigation site voluntarily evacuated.
Journey is best known for hits “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Open Arms” and “Any Way You Want It.”
