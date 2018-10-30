Student suspect in Butler High shooting set to make first court appearance

On Monday, Jatwan Cuffie was a Butler High freshman starting his school week.

Tuesday afternoon, the 16-year-old is scheduled to appear in court as an accused murderer, linked to the on-campus shooting death of a fellow student.

Authorities say Cuffie shot and killed Butler sophomore Bobby McKeithen, also 16, in a crowded school hallway on Monday, shortly after 2,100-student school opened for classes.

Sometime after 1:30 p.m. today, a judge will read Cuffie the crimes to which he is charged. If Cuffie needs an attorney, the judge will say aloud, the teenager will be appointed one. The judge will then give Cuffie the date of his next court hearing. Afterward, he will be led back to his cell.

Under N.C. law, the high school freshman will be treated in court as an adult. If convicted of first-degree murder, Cuffie faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

The student surrendered without incident to school resource officers shortly after the shooting, authorities said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox said Monday that the incident “began with bullying that escalated out of control, and as fear took over a young person brought a gun to solve the problem.”

Wilcox would not elaborate.

Jourdan Perry, a Butler High sophomore who said he was a close friend of McKeithen, described the victim as “caring and loving.”

“Bobby didn’t bully anyone,” Perry said. “I felt like he was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and this wasn’t supposed to happen to him.”

The Matthews high school, like counterparts across the country, has seen a surge of student activism, active shooter drills and intensified school safety procedures since a February mass school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

As soon as word about the Butler shooting leaked out by text messages and social media, frightened parents mobbed the school, even as CMS tried to lock down the campus for emergency workers and police investigators.

According to an Education Week tally, it was the 22nd school shooting that resulted in death or injury in 2018.

Matthews Police Capt. Stason Tyrrell said the shooting followed a fight that broke out in a hall near the school cafeteria around 7:15 a.m., as classes were about to start. Many students “witnessed this tragedy” and were rushed into the nearest classrooms, Wilcox said, but no one else was injured.

For almost 10 minutes, as officers converged, Tyrrell said no one was sure where the shooter was or whether there was more than one armed person. Then a Butler teacher let officers know she was with the young man who admitted to the shooting and was ready to surrender, Tyrrell said.

McKeithen was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, police said, where he died.

Classmates described McKeithen as a good friend who loved basketball and the video game Fortnite.

“He was really funny, like, when I would have problems with something at school or something at home, he always helped me,” said 10th-grader Gabby Kaminsky, who called McKeithen a best friend. “He wanted to graduate early, I know he talked to me about that before.”

never thought there would be a day where i wouldn’t see your smile, you are always going to have the biggest chunk of my heart. thank you bobby mckeithen for making my life better. thank you for everything️ #LLB pic.twitter.com/2iwu2O25gJ — Jonna Henry (@issajonna1) October 29, 2018

“He never gave up on you or your friendship with him, no matter if things got rough,” said 10th-grader Tiana Scrofani.