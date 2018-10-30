There’s another toll road coming to the Charlotte region before I-77 lanes open

While toll lanes north of Charlotte on Interstate 77 have attracted drivers’ ire in recent years, the region’s first toll road is actually set to open next month in a different location.

The 20-mile Monroe Expressway is scheduled to open Nov. 27, the N.C. Department of Transportation said Tuesday. The highway runs parallel to U.S. 74 from just south of I-485, bypassing Indian Trail, Monroe and Wingate before rejoining U.S. 74 near Marshville. The $800 million highway will ease travel around a congested stretch of the busy east-west route, the NCDOT said.

The Monroe Expressway won’t have any toll booths. Instead, like the toll lanes on I-77, the road will use an all-electronic tolling system, with readers positioned on gantries above the roadway that allow traffic to enter and exit without stopping. The road will be operated by the N.C. Turnpike Authority.

“All-electronic tolling will provide our customers seamless travel to their destination without having to slow down or stop to pay tolls,” Turnpike Authority Executive Director Beau Memory said in a statement. Drivers with an NC Quick Pass or other compatible transponder will be automatically debited, while license plate readers will record drivers who don’t have a pass and send them a bill in the mail.

Unlike on I-77, tolls for the Monroe Expressway won’t vary based on time of day or how congested the road is. Tolls for driving the whole length will top out at $2.54 for transponder users and $3.92 for bill-by-mail customers.

The I-77 toll lanes, which are being built and operated by a subsidiary of the Spanish infrastructure firm Cintra, are supposed to open later this year. But substantial construction is still ongoing for much of the 26-mile route from uptown to Mooresville, and the company has said the full length of the road might not be open by the end of the year.

Tolls to use that $647 million road (which Cintra has picked up most of the tab for) will vary based on congestion. During peak travel times, it could cost up to $9.40 to drive the whole length of the toll lanes one way, for a round-trip cost of up to $18.80.

The Monroe Expressway and the I-77 toll lanes won’t be the last toll roads Charlotte sees. The NCDOT plans to start work next year on a $290 million project to add toll lanes on I-485, running from I-77 to U.S. 74. That plan also includes adding one free lane in each direction from Rea Road to Providence Road.