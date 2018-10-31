Fisherman with ailing heart rescued by Coast Guard chopper at NC coast, video shows

A Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a 63-year-old fisherman “who was reportedly showing symptoms of a heart attack” on a boat in the Pamlico Sound on the NC coast, according to a Coast Guard news release that included video of the rescue.
A crew member aboard the fishing boat “Papa’s Girl” alerted the Coast Guard by VHF-FM radio channel 16 about the man, according to the Coast Guard news release. The crew member radioed the Coast Guard at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the news release said.
The Coast Guard sent crews aboard a 47-foot lifeboat from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City, according to the release.
The rescuers moved the man onto the Coast Guard lifeboat “due to the fishing gear obstructions aboard Papas Girl,” the Coast Guard news release said.
The Coast Guard video shows a Coast Guard crew member knocking on a door of the lifeboat, the man walking out and then climbing into the rescue basket that had been lowered from the helicopter. The video then shows the man being lifted in the basket to the chopper.
“Once the man was on the boat, the aircrew conducted a safe hoist and transported him to Pitt County Memorial Hospital in Greenville,” the news release said.
