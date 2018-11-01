Funeral and visitation announced for Bobby McKeithen, the teen killed at Butler High

The funeral and visitation for the 16-year-old student killed Monday at Butler High School are Saturday, according to a Facebook post by Million Youth March of Charlotte.
The “Home Going Services for Bobby McKeithen” starts at noon Saturday at Progressive Baptist Church, said the post. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m., said the post.
The church is located at 1600 Clanton Road in Charlotte.
Million Youth March of Charlotte is also hosting a candlelight service Thursday for McKeithen at Camp Green Park. It starts 7 p.m. at 1221 Alleghany Street, across from Philip O. Berry Academy, said a Facebook post.
McKeithen was shot in a hall at Butler High before classes started Monday, and died later that day at Carolinas Medical Center, according to Matthews Police.
A fellow student, 16-year-old Jatwan Craig Cuffie, has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the shooting, according to a Matthews Police press release.
A GoFundMe campaign created to cover McKeithen’s funeral expenses has raised $13,228 toward a $15,000 goal as of Thursday morning, with the help of nearly 500 donors.
McKeithan, who turned 16 on October 10, was the second oldest of 7 siblings, says the GoFundMe page.
“Due to his untimely death, this has put his mom in an unfortunate situation with planning to lay him to rest,” said the campaign page.
“With this comes burial expenses. We are asking that... friends please consider making a donation of any dollar amount to lighten this unexpected burden.”
