Stop and go, stop and go: Here are Charlotte’s most congested intersections.

Charlotte commuters know the feeling: Stop and go. Stop and go. From one street signal to the next.
Data from the Charlotte Department of Transportation show the locations of Charlotte’s most congested intersections. And that’s bad news for people living in the southern part of the city.
Consider:
▪ Of Charlotte’s 26 most-congested intersections - areas that see congestion in peak AM and PM hours - nearly all, 23, are located in south central Charlotte, according to DOT data.
▪ Providence Road and Fairview Road, which includes Tyvola Road, top the list with five of the most congested intersections.
▪ Woodlawn Boulevard has four.
In all, south central Charlotte - the area between South Boulevard to the west and Monroe Road to the east - is home to more than half of the city’s 78 high-congestion areas.
The Department of Transportation classifies high congestion as areas as those that get backed up during at least one of the day’s peak travel times.
The closer to uptown motorists get, the more congested south Charlotte becomes.
All 17 intersections between Woodlawn Road and uptown that made the DOT’s list of congested areas are ranked as high congested zones. By comparison there are only two high-congested areas between uptown and Interstate 85 to the north.
