Puppy dies after escaping doggie day care in Charlotte, WBTV reports

One Charlotte family says they took their beloved dog Rosie to day care and she died, WBTV reports.
She told WBTV the dog escaped the day care, was hit by a car and died.
“I would always dress her up so she had a new outfit every day,” said Susana Abraham. “I’m such a dog mom.”
Rosie Abraham was a cream-colored maltipoo.
She had a big personality and loved the bows her mom, Susana Abraham, put on her 8-pound frame.
“She was just a puppy. She was hardly a year old,’ said Savannah Duncan, Abraham’s close friend.
Rosie’s liked to catch the tennis ball with her dad, Estevan Leiva, and Abraham.
The family is not naming the day care center because they say the business says it is working with them to find a resolution – and they hope that the business can.
But they do say that just 30 minutes after dropping Rosie off, Abraham got the call that Rosie had escaped. “Pets are like children, they are like family,” said Duncan.
Abraham left work when she got the call to go and search with her family for Rosie all day long.
“A nearby friend found her the next day on the road,” said Abraham. “We didn’t get to choose to say goodbye to her. We were forced to.”
If you are headed out of town for the holidays and need a place for your pet to stay, there are some direct things you can do to make sure they are going to a safe place.
“Check out reviews. Ask your friends about the services,” said Sebastian Williams, COO of pet care company Skipper.
Skipper is not involved in the situation, but said pet owners should always ask if the company has insurance to cover you if the worst case happens.
Skipper takes customer care very seriously and has a $2,000,000 insurance policy in place for their services in apartment buildings, though they have never had an incident where they had to use the policy.
Williams says that most pet owners do not know that pet care companies are not required to have insurance.
“This is a problem. There are a lot of folks that are providing pet services without insurance,” said Williams.
Little Friends Pet Sitting — also not involved in this situation, but happy to give advice — says their pet sitters have a special door opening policy.
“You know to kind of crack open that door first to make sure they don’t bolt out,” said Lauren with Little Friends Pet Sitting.
Abraham says check the gates, cameras and security in daycare facilities.
Now that Rosie is gone, Abraham hopes to help others when it comes to pet care decisions.
Rosie’s family says they’re hopeful that they can still reach a resolution with the day care center.
