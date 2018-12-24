Death investigation underway at Matthews home

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a death that occurred at a Matthews home on Sunday. Neighbors say the man was 54, but police have not confirmed his identity.
“He was the kind of neighbor you’d want to have in your neighborhood,” said Cheryl Samuel, a neighbor. “He looked out for everybody.”
Neighbors say the man had lived in Matthews for decades.
“He and I have been neighbors for 30 years,” said Samuel. “He was a very quiet, discreet person but he was friendly with the people he was familiar with.”
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The two texted often and went to the grocery store together, but they were also there for each other in the tough times.
“When my husband passed he was right there giving his support,” said Samuel. Samuel left the neighborhood to go to church this morning. She says she called him with a question from church, but got no answer. No matter, she thought, until she heard from another neighbor.
“He contacted me and said did you hear what happened to him,” said Samuel. “And I said no, and he said he passed away. It upset me terribly. It was just a shock.”
Shock turned to confusion when police cars and investigators flooded Old House Circle. “We saw them dusting for finger prints,” said Lindsay Nelson, another neighbor. “A lot of people in and out.”
Charlotte police say this will either be a death investigation or a homicide. Neighbors tell us the man had some health issues and lived alone.
“I don’t really know what happened,” said Nelson. “They are being very tight-lipped about it. And I’d rather them not because it happened right across the street.”
The Nelsons had the man dog sit for them. Now they want to know if there was any foul play involved.
“A little unsettling because I don’t know what’s happening,” said Samuel. “I don’t know what happened to my friend.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide investigation unit director or call Crime Stoppers.
Comments