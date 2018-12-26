Heavy rain, possible flooding, forecast for Charlotte area this week as storm nears

Up to three inches of rain is headed to the Charlotte area by the end of the week, and the National Weather Service says flooding is possible in some parts of Mecklenburg County.
Forecasters say a storm system will make the rain widespread Thursday and Friday, with anywhere from 1.5 to 3 inches expected. The chance of rain is 90 percent both days, says the National Weather Service forecast.
Areas “in and near the mountains” could see 2 to 4 inches of rain and wind gusts of 50 mph, says the NWS.
“We’ll see scattered rain showers by Thursday afternoon, and then the rain really ramps up for Thursday night into Friday,” says WBTV meteorologist Chris Larson. “Friday looks to be a washout. Rain will be heavy at times from Friday morning and into Friday night. Several inches of rain is likely to fall in and around the Charlotte area.”
A flood advisory has been issued, with forecasters citing potential problems in the Mountain Island Dam area, Mount Holly and northwest Charlotte. Flooding is also possible in west central Mecklenburg County and eastern central Gaston County, says the NWS.
Showers are likely on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with a 60 percent chance both days, predicts the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to stay above freezing in the Charlotte area during the storm, with lows only in the upper 40s and lower 50s, reports the NWS.
