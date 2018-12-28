Get ready for a lot of rain, Charlotte

Those in the Charlotte region who live in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to move to higher ground, the National Weather Service warns.
A flood watch is in effect from the Carolina mountains to Mecklenburg and surrounding counties. That means conditions can easily develop into flooding. The flood watch will remain in effect through Saturday morning.
Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are likely across the region, the weather service said.
Some streams may leave their banks and, in urban areas, street flooding is possible, according to the forecast. A number of roads in western North Carolina have already been closed.
“Soils remain nearly saturated from recent snowmelt and rainfall, and many area streams and reservoirs are already running at high levels, posing an increased risk of flooding,” the weather service said in a forecast early Friday morning.
The rain is expected to subside by Saturday, when the weather service predicts mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the 60s. But showers will likely resume on Sunday and on New Year’s Eve. The weather service says there is a 50 percent chance of showers on New Year’s Day.
