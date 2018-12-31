These strange items ‘drop’ from the Carolinas sky on New Year’s Eve

An unusual mix of items will “drop” from the Carolinas’ sky on New Year’s Eve.
That is, if you consider a giant flea, a three-foot pickle, flip flops, a plastic pig, an aluminum blueberry, a gold nugget and an acorn as strange to usher in the new year.
In Mount Airy, they do the opposite, raising a sheriff’s badge in honor of “Andy of Mayberry’s” fictional hometown.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
One event that won’t be back is the Brasstown “Possum Drop” in western North Carolina. Organizers ended the controversial, 24-year ritual last year, The (Raleigh) News & Observer reported.
Here are a few of the more unusual New Year’s Eve drops you’re likely to see nowhere else than the Carolinas:
Acorn drop
Raleigh’s First Night celebration features the dropping of a gigantic acorn at midnight.
Blueberry drop
The coastal NC town of Burgaw is set to drop a giant lighted aluminum blueberry at 7 p.m. Monday, town clerk Kristen Wells told The Charlotte Observer.
The 1st Annual Blueberry Drop event also features food and music, according to Burgaw’s Facebook page.
Crab Pot drop
Downtown Morehead City Inc. will drop a huge crab mascot with bulging eyes at midnight. Fireworks also will cap the evening of family New Year’s Eve festivities.
Flea Drop
The town of Eastover, near Fayetteville, will drop a 3-foot-tall, 30-pound ceramic flea at midnight, according to the Fayetteville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau website. The town was once known as Flea Hill, the Fayetteville Observer has reported.
Festivities also include a Moon Pie-eating contest, a dance and the firing of a cannon.
Flip Flop Drop
The 8th annual Flip Flop Drop starts Monday night at 10 in Folly Beach, S.C. Fireworks will follow the drop and beach bars will be open through 2 in the morning.
Gold nugget drop
At midnight, the NC mountain town of Marion will drop a 6-foot, 80-pound gold nugget sculpture into a “10-foot freshly baked frosted donut that you eat!” according to Romantic Asheville.com.
The celebration begins at 8:30 p.m. and also includes a Comic Con costume contest, music, wagon rides and local beers and wines, Romantic Asheville.com reports.
Pickle drop
A lighted 3-foot pickle will descend a 45-foot flagpole at 7 p.m. Monday at Mount Olive Pickle Co. Inc. in Mount Olive, NC.
The pickle will drop into “a perfectly preserved redwood pickle tank” at the corner of Cucumber and Vine streets, according to the company’s website.
Pig Drop
The coastal NC town of Newport dropped a plastic pig at 6 p.m. Monday.
Drop-goers also enjoyed hot coco, music, cookies and S’Mores.
Comments