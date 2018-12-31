Owner kills crazed raccoon that attacked his NC family’s pet dog

A rabid raccoon attacked a family’s pet dog in Huntersville, North Carolina, before the dog’s owner killed the crazed animal, Mecklenburg County animal control officials said Monday.
Two people were exposed to the raccoon, officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control Division said in a media release.
The dog was “current on its rabies vaccines and received a rabies booster within the (required) 96-hour time frame,” according to the release.
At 6 p.m. Monday, Animal Care & Control sent an alert about the attack to residents in the McAuley Road area, officials said.
In another incident reported Monday, a dog killed a rabid raccoon on Steele Trace Court, in the Steele Creek community in southwest Charlotte, according to the Animal Care & Control release.
Two dogs were exposed to the raccoon, and three humans were exposed to the dogs, officials said. The dogs were up-to-date on their rabies vaccines and received booster shots Monday, according to the release.
