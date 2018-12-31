Local

Owner kills crazed raccoon that attacked his NC family’s pet dog

By Joe Marusak

December 31, 2018 09:25 PM

Raccoon and its 5 babies fall through living room ceiling, onto couch

A raccoon and its 5 babies fell through a living room ceiling and onto someone's couch, forcing the Albion Department of Public Safety to handle the situation.
By
Up Next
A raccoon and its 5 babies fell through a living room ceiling and onto someone's couch, forcing the Albion Department of Public Safety to handle the situation.
By

A rabid raccoon attacked a family’s pet dog in Huntersville, North Carolina, before the dog’s owner killed the crazed animal, Mecklenburg County animal control officials said Monday.

raccoon
A baby raccoon can be cute, but they are wild animals that can carry rabies.
Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Two people were exposed to the raccoon, officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control Division said in a media release.

The dog was “current on its rabies vaccines and received a rabies booster within the (required) 96-hour time frame,” according to the release.

At 6 p.m. Monday, Animal Care & Control sent an alert about the attack to residents in the McAuley Road area, officials said.

In another incident reported Monday, a dog killed a rabid raccoon on Steele Trace Court, in the Steele Creek community in southwest Charlotte, according to the Animal Care & Control release.

Two dogs were exposed to the raccoon, and three humans were exposed to the dogs, officials said. The dogs were up-to-date on their rabies vaccines and received booster shots Monday, according to the release.

A Danville, Indiana, police officer helped a racoon scurrying in the road get free from a peanut butter jar the animal’s head was stuck in on Wednesday night, body camera video shows.

By



Joe Marusak

Joe Marusak has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1989 covering the people, municipalities and major news events of the region, and was a news bureau editor for the paper. He currently reports on breaking news.

  Comments  

things to do