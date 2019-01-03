Man with ‘tears in his eyes’ accused of stealing car from gas station

A man is facing charges after a woman says he jumped in her car and drove off with it Wednesday morning.
The victim posted on Facebook that her 2015 blue Hyundai Elantra was stolen around 7 a.m. at the Speedway on E. Franklin Boulevard while she was paying for gas at the pump.
The suspect, 45-year-old Tony Owens, was arrested Wednesday and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.
“I literally just put my card in the gas pump and turned around to see a man walking towards me with tears in his eyes saying his girlfriend left him with nothing,” the victim posted on Facebook. “The next thing I know he jumped in and drove off.”
The suspect drove the car to Fort Mill and stole some beer before being caught, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
The victim says she is just glad to be alive.
“All I can do is thank God that I am not physically hurt and I am still here for and able to take car of my babies,” the victim shared on Facebook.
