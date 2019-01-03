Dad says a second child of his has died after east Charlotte house fire

A second child has died from burns suffered in an east Charlotte house fire early Wednesday, the father of the children told the Observer on Thursday.

The fire also killed an 8-year-old boy, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report.

Ten people were in the home when the fire started shortly before 1 a.m. the Charlotte Fire Department tweeted Wednesday. Seven were taken to area hospitals.

A cousin of the family, Marco Antonio Domingo, told The Observer Thursday that the family was from Guatemala and that approximately 10 people lived in the home at the time of the fire. Domingo said he did not live in that house.

Structure Fire Update: 1900 Block of Academy Street. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and CFD will update when Investigation is complete. Charlotte Fire can confirm that the fire has resulted in the fatality of one juvenile. pic.twitter.com/5dHIsXwgoY — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 2, 2019

Six people were sent to Carolinas Medical Center, and the 8-year-old was pronounced dead at Novant Health Presbyterian, according to CMPD and Medic.

One of those hospitalized was 22-year-old Leticia Mendez-Domingue, according to a CMPD report, which described her burns as minor.

The fire in the 1900 block of Academy Street was caused by an unattended candle or candles, according to another fire department tweet Wednesday. The home is off East Sugar Creek Road, near Eastway Drive.











Updated Structure Fire info; 1900 block of Academy St; there we’re 10 occupants inside the home at the time of the fire. Seven transported to area hospitals. Other victims were able to get out and they are with family. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 2, 2019

Deborah Schaeffer told The Charlotte Observer on Wednesday that she watched from her front yard as several people fled the burning home. Schaeffer guided two badly burned children into her own home, she later told reporters.

Another woman appeared from around back of the burning house, holding a baby and shouting “bambino,” Schaeffer recalled.

More than 30 firefighters responded to the scene, according to a CFD tweet. and the blaze fire was brought under control in half an hour.





Update Structure Fire; 1900 block of Academy St; 30 plus firefighters controlled incident in 30 minutes; multiple patients removed by firefighters; press conference in 30 minutes at the intersection of Sugar Creek / Academy St. pic.twitter.com/oIim0i0Iut — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 2, 2019

The fire caused an estimated $120,000 in damages, fire officials tweeted.

This is a developing story