Charlotte man helps catch suspect during police chase near Park Road

A Charlotte man is being considered a hero after he helped police catch a man that was on the run for a stolen car.
CMPD sent out K-9s and helicopters to help with the chase, but everything pretty much ended when the suspect ran up against the homeowner who had a concealed license.
This happened along Manning Drive.
Not one scratch is on Stewart McKibben. He says he’s had years of training to learn how to defend himself, but never thought he’d ever have to use it. It was the kind of police chase that you typically see on TV according to McKibben.
“Police presence from the front … police coming from everywhere. We had a fire truck and an ambulance parked in front of our house,” he said.
Stuart believes he may have watched a little bit too much TV growing up because when one of the suspects, who was involved in the chase, ran through Stuart’s backyard to he sort of got into character.
“I said, ‘Freeze, you’re under arrest,’ and that from watching Live TV and a multitude of other shows. At the moment, I did not know what to really say, but that is what came out of my mouth. For the moment it seemed to work,” McKibben said.
Before police were able to take it from there, the suspect begged McKibben not to release his German Shepard on him.
“It was funny for me to think that someone was more afraid of a dog than having a fire arm pointing at them,” said McKibben.
Stuart says he’s happy he didn’t have to hurt the suspect, but would have done what was necessary if it came down to it. “I felt blessed. I feel lucky. I was just happy that I was in a position and prepared to be able to take care of myself and my family,” McKibben confessed.
