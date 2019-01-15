Some of Charlotte’s biggest banks are pledging $70 million to affordable housing

Three major financial institutions are pledging more than $70 million to fund low-income housing developments in Charlotte, giving a boost to the city’s efforts to keep up with the fast-rising costs of renting or buying a home.
Bank of America, Ally Financial and Barings said they will be investing a combined $70.75 million through a series of initiatives. The bulk of it, $50 million, will be in the form of low-interest loans to private developers building income-restricted housing.
“If we don’t move quickly as a community we’re missing a real opportunity to make an impact,” said Mayor Vi Lyles.
Affordable housing has become a major political focus in Charlotte over the past several years, with rents and home prices rising much faster than inflation. The city’s fast pace of growth has also led to the demolition or renovation of thousands of older houses and apartments, which are typically replaced by more upscale and expensive housing.
More than a third of all households in Charlotte are “cost-burdened,” meaning they spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing, according to the city’s Housing Charlotte report. And the city needs about 24,000 units of affordable housing, mostly for people who make less than 50 percent of the area’s median income.
The problem is likely to loom large for years, as Charlotte’s boom continues.
The city is hoping to raise $100 million (half from voter-approved bonds, half from private sources) for affordable housing. That would finance about 2,000 new mixed-income housing units - about 8 percent of the total estimated need, according to a presentation given to City Council on Monday night.
“As the Charlotte economy has grown, low- to moderate-income families have to pay a disproportionate percentage of their take-home pay for decent housing in safe and stable neighborhoods,” said Jeff Brown, CEO of Ally, which is building a new office tower on Stonewall Street.
Here’s how the new funds from the three companies announced Tuesday break down:
▪ $50 million for below-market loans to private developers building affordable housing.
▪ $11 million for the new Housing Opportunity Trust Fund, a private effort to raise $50 million. That would match the city of Charlotte’s $50 million worth of Housing Trust Fund bonds, designed to subsidize low-income developers, which voters approved in November.
▪ $2.5 million in grants for “economic mobility programming” over the next five years.
▪ $7.25 million worth of land donations, mostly in uptown Charlotte, for new affordable housing projects.
“This is a great model for other cities addressing similar issues,” said Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan.
The city hasn’t detailed how it will spend all of the money from its newest housing bond. The $50 million voters authorized is more than triple the usual $15 million the city raises every two years. Charlotte has faced criticism for focusing on “workforce housing,” which is typically affordable for people making 80 percent or so of the area median income, instead of housing for the very low-income, which is where the greatest need is.
From 2002 through March 2018, records show the city - provided developers money from the Housing Trust Fund to build about 4,500 apartments and houses. But only about 1,300 were affordable to households making less than 30 percent of area median income, or $25,100 a year for a family of four.
Other Charlotte companies and groups have started to chip in equity. The nonprofit Foundation for the Carolinas started the Housing Opportunity Fund with a $5 million pledge last year. Wells Fargo pledged another $5 million. Given the $11 million pledged Tuesday, that brings public commitments to the fund up to $21 million.
The Foundation for the Carolinas plans to wrap up raising money for the fund by this summer.
To manage the big influx of new money, the Local Initiatives Support Corporation is opening a Charlotte office and will oversee the fund. The New York-based group manages private development and other projects meant to help low-income people.
