Human skeletal remains found scattered in woods near a Food Lion at Lake Norman

By Joe Marusak

January 15, 2019 09:53 PM

Human skeletal remains were found scattered in woods near a water tower and a Food Lion at Lake Norman in southern Iredell County on Tuesday afternoon, multiple media outlets reported.

A caller reported “stumbling across the remains” at about 3 p.m. off Bridgewater Lane, the Mooresville Tribune reported, quoting Sheriff Darren Campbell. Bridgewater Lane is off Interstate 77 Mooresville Exit 33.

Campbell said the remains appear to have been there for a long time, according to the Tribune.

Deputies were on the scene for five hours Tuesday afternoon, WBTV cameraman Ron Lee tweeted with a photo of the location at 6:25 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-664-7500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

